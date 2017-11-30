Delhi Air Pollution: Misty Thursday morning in the city, 19 trains delayed

Delhilites woke up to a misty morning on Thursday (Source: IANS)

It was a misty Thursday morning here with the minimum temperature recorded at 9.6 degrees Celsius, normal for the season’s average. The visibility dropped to 800 metres. According to the Northern Railway, 19 trains were arriving late while six others were rescheduled due to fog in Delhi and other parts of Northern Indian. “One train was cancelled,” a senior Northern Railway official told IANS. It would be a clear day ahead, said an official of the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 29 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 am was 85 per cent. On Wednesday the maximum and minimum temperature settled at 28 degrees Celsius and nine degrees Celsius respectively.