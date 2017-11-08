Delhi air pollution: Massive hike in parking fees announced by MCD, DDA, Delhi Metro; you will pay this big amount now

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), DDA and Delhi Metro (DMRC) have decided to hike the parking fees by a massive amount. (IE)

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), DDA and Delhi Metro (DMRC) have decided to hike the parking fees by a massive amount. This step was taken following severe air pollution in Delhi-NCR. Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal in a high-level meeting directed the government bodies to enhance the parking fees by a whopping 4 times in view of severe air pollution, according to ANI. The decision comes after there was no relief to the residents of the national capital from the gas chamber like conditions in the region. The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority announced ‘severe plus’ or emergency conditions in Delhi considering the air pollution in the city. EPCA also imposed a ban on entry of trucks except for those carrying essential commodities, civil construction and demolition activities in Delhi. Baijal also echoed the EPCA decision saying, “Stop entry of truck traffic into Delhi (except essential commodities) till further orders.” Meanwhile, the Delhi government, taking preventive measures, has adviced Delhiites to avoid personal transport. It has issued health advisory urging people to use carpooling and public transport, stay indoors, and not to even smoke.

Earlier in the day, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) lashed out at the Delhi government and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for not issuing orders to shut down construction and industrial activities in the national capital despite the worsening air quality. Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal terming the situation as an ’emergency’ has said that his government is trying to take time from the chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana. Delhi government has ordered all schools shut till Sunday.