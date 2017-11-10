Delhi Air Pollution: Mamata Banerjee supports Arvind Kejriwal, this is how

Banerjee tweeted, “Only to accuse Delhi CM is not a solution.” (PTI)West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is known to criticize the BJP government and the Congress before that on various issues. Now, she has come out in support of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by commenting on the air pollution problem that has engulfed entire north India including Delhi NCR. Banerjee tweeted, “Only to accuse Delhi CM is not a solution.”

Mamata Banerjee also commented on the plight of Delhi public and even called the fall in air quality a disaster. She took to micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, “Global warming is a problem. Delhi pollution a disaster.”

In a first, the West Bengal CM advises the central government to find a solution to the problem and requests the states affected by the air pollution menace to sit together.

She wrote in her tweet, “I suggest Centre sits with CMs of neighbouring states – Punjab, Haryana Delhi – to solve the problem.”

She held air pollution as a ‘national problem’ requested to find a solution.

Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee, both in the past have accused the BJP government’s supremo Narendra Modi in various instances.

To counter the air pollution, Delhi CM on Thursday announced the revival of the Odd-Even formula. On Friday, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has slammed the Delhi government for implementing the plan late and called it ‘farce.’