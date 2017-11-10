  3. Delhi pollution live updates: Odd Even is back, Arvind Kejriwal government to meet Ola, Uber to check surge pricing

Delhi pollution live updates: Odd Even is back, Arvind Kejriwal government to meet Ola, Uber to check surge pricing

Delhi pollution live updates: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government got cracking to check air pollution in Delhi.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: November 10, 2017 7:36 AM
odd even, delhi pollution, delhi smog, delhi pollution live, delhi pollution live updates, odd even dates, odd even rules, what is odd even, arvind kejriwal, crop burning, stubble burning, punjab, haryana, noida, gurugram, gurgaoan, gurgaon pulltion, ola, uber, ola uber pricing, Delhi pollution live updates: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government got cracking to check air pollution in Delhi. (ANI image)
Top News

Delhi pollution live updates: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government got cracking to check air pollution in Delhi. The city is bringing back the Odd-Even scheme with an aim to restrict the vehicles plying on the roads. The car-rationing scheme will be enforced between November 13 and 17 from 8 am to 8 pm, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said. The transport minister is meeting with Ola and Uber to ensure that there is no surge-pricing by app-based cab aggregators during the Odd-Even period. Green bodies had given mixed reactions to the odd-even road-rationing scheme that will be rolled out in Delhi from November 13, saying it might not be a long-term solution to curb pollution in the city. The national capital remained in the throes of a pollution emergency but the situation was better compare to previous days.

Track Live updates Delhi pollution here

7:36 AM: The Delhi government will ensure that there is no surge-pricing by app-based cab aggregators Ola and Uber during the implementation of odd-even car scheme, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said today.

7:33 AM: Gahlot said that he has called a meeting with representatives of Ola and Uber today to discuss the issue.

7:30 AM: Vikas Sadan Gurugram at 391, Sector16A Faridabad at 348 in Air Quality Index, both falling in the ‘Hazardous’ category

7:27 AM: Mandir Marg at 515, Punjabi Bagh at 802, Anand Vihar at 571, Dwarka at 420 in Air Quality Index; all fall in the ‘Hazardous’ category.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top