Delhi pollution live updates: Odd Even is back, Arvind Kejriwal government to meet Ola, Uber to check surge pricing

Delhi pollution live updates: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government got cracking to check air pollution in Delhi. (ANI image)

Delhi pollution live updates: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government got cracking to check air pollution in Delhi. The city is bringing back the Odd-Even scheme with an aim to restrict the vehicles plying on the roads. The car-rationing scheme will be enforced between November 13 and 17 from 8 am to 8 pm, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said. The transport minister is meeting with Ola and Uber to ensure that there is no surge-pricing by app-based cab aggregators during the Odd-Even period. Green bodies had given mixed reactions to the odd-even road-rationing scheme that will be rolled out in Delhi from November 13, saying it might not be a long-term solution to curb pollution in the city. The national capital remained in the throes of a pollution emergency but the situation was better compare to previous days.

Track Live updates Delhi pollution here

7:36 AM: The Delhi government will ensure that there is no surge-pricing by app-based cab aggregators Ola and Uber during the implementation of odd-even car scheme, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said today.

7:33 AM: Gahlot said that he has called a meeting with representatives of Ola and Uber today to discuss the issue.

7:30 AM: Vikas Sadan Gurugram at 391, Sector16A Faridabad at 348 in Air Quality Index, both falling in the ‘Hazardous’ category

7:27 AM: Mandir Marg at 515, Punjabi Bagh at 802, Anand Vihar at 571, Dwarka at 420 in Air Quality Index; all fall in the ‘Hazardous’ category.