Delhi air pollution Live Updates: Arvind Kejriwal led AAP government shuts primary schools, but public health still at risk

Delhi air pollution Live Updates: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government may have ordered primary school students to stay at home, but for Delhiites on the whole, there was no respite from the gas chamber like conditions prevailing in the entire NCR region. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “Primary schools in Delhi, including private ones, will remain closed tomorrow. We are monitoring the situation on an hourly basis and a further decision on the measures will be taken on Thursday.” Among the people most affected by the polluted air are the high-risk people that include children, the elderly and asthma and heart ailment patients and they have been advised to stay indoors by the government. Notably, Chief Minister Kejriwal has sought an appointment with Union environment minister Harsh Vardhan to seek Centre’s intervention to stop farmers in Punjab and Haryana to stop stubble-burning – this has been tagged as the biggest reason for the smog in the region. Here are the live updates: