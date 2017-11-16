Delhi air pollution live updates: Air quality remains hazardous, very unhealthy; 6 trains cancelled, 26 delayed

Delhi air pollution: Air quality in the national capital remains hazardous to very unhealthy as pollution and smog continue to choke the city. (ANI image)

Delhi air pollution: Air quality in the national capital remains hazardous to very unhealthy as pollution and smog continue to choke the city. According to the air quality index report, Mandir Marg stands at 311 and Punjabi Bagh stands at 324. Both of these areas fall in ‘hazardous’ category. Dwarka and Anand Vihar fare very unhealthy at 293 in Air Quality Index. In a bad news for travellers, 26 trains were delayed, seven rescheduled and six we re cancelled. Meanwhile, in a trouble for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP government has been accused of sitting on Rs 787 crore revenue it earned through environment cess. Notably, Air quality remained outside the ‘severe plus’ category yesterday. It has been learnt that if the trend prevails till today, emergency measures such ban on construction and entry of trucks may be lifted.

Track live updates of Delhi air pollution:

9:33 am: Mandir Marg at 311, Punjabi Bagh at 324; both fall in ‘Hazardous’ category. Dwarka and Anand Vihar both ‘Very Unhealthy’ at 293 in Air Quality Index

9:30 am: 26 trains delayed, seven rescheduled and six cancelled: Visuals from New Delhi Railway Station