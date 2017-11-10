Delhi Air Pollution: Kejriwal government announces free travel in DTC, Cluster buses during Odd Even days

The transport minister also dismissed reports that the DTC would be shut down due to shortage of buses. (IE)

In a big step, Delhi government has announced free travel for commuters in all DTC and Cluster buses from 13-17 November to encourage use of public transport during the Odd- Even days. Odd even formula will be in place between November 13 and 17 from 8 am to 8 pm. Women drivers, two-wheelers and vehicles carrying children in school uniforms, besides VVIPs will be kept out of the ambit of the scheme under which cars bearing registration numbers ending with odd digits are allowed to ply on odd dates while those ending with even digits run on even dates.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that National Green Tribunal has opposed the implementation of Odd-Even scheme from November 13-17. The green tribunal has said that the state government cannot impose the odd-even formula till they are totally satisfied with it, ANI reports. Further, NGT has asked the government to first prove that the formula is not counterproductive. “Implementation is Ad-Hoc,” claimed NGT. “Odd-Even formula can’t be imposed like this. Nothing has been done from your (Delhi govt) end since the past one year,” NGT said. These statements by the National Green Tribunal come after the case of Odd-Even was heard before it today.

On Wednesday, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 486 on a scale of 500 for the day in the national capital. AQI of neighbouring Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida and Gurgaon were also in the emergency category.

A graph containing the hourly-levels of ultrafine particulates PM2.5 and PM10 showed a distinct downward curve from around 12 pm for the first time since Tuesday when the concentration of these pollutants breached the emergency scale.

“The dip in minimum temperature resulted in the moisture, which had trapped the pollutants, to turn into water. Subsequently, some amount of dispersion happened as the water droplets became too heavy to float in the air and fell,” CPCB’s air lab chief Dipankar Saha told PTI.

To be updated