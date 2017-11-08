Delhi Air Pollution decoded: Why smog overpowers city; all you want to know in brief

The situation has acquired crisis levels and authorities are scrambling for solutions. (AP)

Since the last two days, the residents of Delhi-NCR are breathing in extremely polluted air. The situation has acquired crisis levels and authorities are scrambling for solutions. The people in the city are continuing to go to their work, but the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has ordered primary school students to stay at home – in fact, today the government has shut down all schools till Sunday. But have you wondered why this extreme situation is prevailing in the city that is affecting everyone’s health? Well, read on to find out.

There has been no respite from the terrible weather conditions prevailing in the entire NCR region. Even last year, such conditions over Delhi NCR prevailed. Every year, during this time, Delhi witnesses a few scary days when the city is blanketed with a dense white cover of smog.

But what caused the Delhi smog? Answering all the queries Vice President (Meteorology) Mahesh Palawat from Skymet Weather said that such weather conditions in Delhi and NCR can definitely be termed as smog. He said, “In Delhi, this thick layer of white cloud can be termed as smog but in other areas of north India, it can be called as fog.”

He explains the reason why this fog overpowers Delhi around this time of the year, “Dense fog is seen over the North Pakistan and West Rajasthan. During the afternoon hours, winds from westerly and northwesterly directions are blowing at the mere speed of 10-15 kmph. And these winds bring in the fog towards Delhi and the NCR region which due to low wind activity doesn’t necessarily move away.”