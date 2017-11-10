Delhi Air Pollution crisis: Miracle THS is the solution to stubble burning problem, but there is a catch

While the government has banned stubble burning, farmers across the state are continuing the practice as they contend that there is no alternative solution. (Express Photo)

Delhi is currently facing a huge air pollution crisis and stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is being termed as one of the major contributing factors to it. However, it is a matter of fact that stubble burning takes place every year between mid-October and around November 10. The issue of crop burning is mainly confined to Punjab, Haryana, and parts of western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, where farmers grow paddy and wheat, and harvest these using combine harvesters. While the government has banned stubble burning, farmers across the state are continuing the practice as they contend that there is no alternative solution. However, there may well be a solution at hand! Turbo Happy Seeder (THS) – a tractor-mounted machine – is probably the most viable technology used which can be used to tackle the problem. The machine can effectively do the task of lifting the standing stubble, drilling the wheat seeds into the bare soil, and depositing the straw over the sown area. The machine has dual benefits – It dispenses with the need for burning residue and also allows wheat to be planted even on fields containing straw.

Moreover, it saves time for farmers. Harminder Singh Sidhu, senior research engineer, tells the Indian Express that stubble burning causes moisture loss and a farmer has to irrigate the field at least once and then wait for seven or eight days until the field has the right amount of moisture. After that, the farmer has to undertake ploughing through two rounds of disc harrow, cultivator and planking operations, he adds. “But with THS, you can harvest paddy and sow wheat the same day,” says Sindhu, a research engineer at the Ludhiana-based Borlaug Institute for South Asia.

However, the THS couldn’t take care of the loose straw harvested by the combine. The residue left is required uniformly spread on the field to enable efficient sowing of wheat.

For this, Punjab Agricultural University has come up with a Super-Straw Management System (S-SMS). The S-SMS is an attachment that can be fitted on any combine harvester. The technology ensures that the loose straw thrown by the combine is also cut and spread evenly on the field. THS used in combination with S-SMS technology can surely serve as an effective alternative for stubble burning.

But what about the cost?

Well, a combline costs Rs 18 lakh, while the THS comes for Rs 1.3 lakh (approx), a S-SMS is available for Rs 1.2 lakh. This way, to purchase the entire system the cost crosses over Rs 20 lakh – which is a not possible for the small and marginal farmers of the state. However, the machines can be can be used on a custom-hiring basis, just as combines are today.