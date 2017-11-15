Delhi Air Pollution: Crisis forces authorities to sprinkle water from skyscrapper to settle dust; watch video

(Source: ANI)

Post the lashing that the Delhi government received last week, from the National Green Tribunal, for not sprinkling water on roads to contain dust, Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Admi Party government has geared itself up to tackle this front. In the latest on this, the Delhi government, on Wednesday, sprinkled water from the DDA Head Office. “Water sprinkling from DDA Head Office after NGT asked Delhi govt to sprinkle water from high-rise buildings to settle pollutants,” said a tweet by ANI. Earlier, a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar asked the Delhi government, “What preventive steps did you take on air pollution in national capital? We want to know from you why didn’t your authorities sprinkle water on roads earlier? Why can’t you use helicopters to create artificial rain to control dust pollution. Are they only meant to carry your officials.” Watch Video of water being sprinkled from the DDA Head Office:

After the castigation by the NGT, the Delhi government became proactive on the front and even brought state-owned helicopter service company Pawan Hans on board to help the Delhi government to arially sprinkle water over the city to help pollutants settle. In a letter, Pawan Hans said it had carried out such tasks in the past, too. It suggested setting up a joint group of the government and its own team to work out a proposal. Last week, Delhi environment secretary Keshav Chandra informed that the fire department and other civic agencies such as Public Works Department, Delhi Jal Board and East and South Delhi Municipal Corporations chipped in with their water tankers to sprinkle water on Delhi roads to settle the road dust.

Pollution in New Dehli has risen to potentially deadly levels with residents being advised to stay inside and wear masks outside. The NGT, the doctors, and even Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has called the situation akin to a public health emergency. Earlier, in the day, Arvind Kejriwal met with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to find possible solutions for the crisis.