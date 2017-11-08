Delhi air pollution crisis: All schools to remain shut, orders Dy CM Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia today announced that all schools in Delhi will remain closed till Sunday. (AP)

In the wake of alarming air pollution, the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today announced that all schools in Delhi will remain closed till Sunday. Sisodia said that the air quality in the national capital is turning worse. Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Sisodia wrote: “Can’t compromise with the health of children. All schools including private and government will remain closed till Sunday for all the classes.” The decision by the government came after the Air Quality Index (AQI) touched 448 on a scale of 500, entering ‘severe’ category. Yesterday, Sisodia had ordered all primary schools to be closed, but now he has widened the ambit of the order to include all schools.

An official from the Delhi government’s health department has said “the air pollution has become unbearable affecting all. It has engulfed the city.” The reasons for this may be varied from stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab to vehicular/ construction pollution but the fact remains that it is affecting the health of Delhi’s citizens, the official from Sisodia’s office said.

Manish Sisodia said that the Delhi government is “prepared” to re-launch its odd-even transport scheme and restrict trucks from entering the city in the case of an “emergency, ” as per The Indian Express.

The Delhi government will again review the situation on Sunday. The Delhi government has yesterday directed that primary schools would be closed today. Any outdoor activities for secondary classes have also been suspended. Yesterday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who described Delhi as a “gas chamber”, also reviewed the situation in a meeting with health and environment officials.