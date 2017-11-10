Delhi air pollution: 100% spike in patients with respiratory ailments

Such is the severity of the air quality that hospitals have seen a spike in patients by 100%.

Delhi air pollution: Everyone is aware of the deplorable air quality of the national capital. The polluted Delhi air has left everyone gasping for every breath. Such is the severity of the air quality that hospitals have seen a spike in patients by 100%. There is also a rise in the number of patients with respiratory troubles. As air quality in the national capital remained “severe” for the third day in a row, doctors manning OPDs at top hospitals across the city said more and more people have been coming in with chronic cough, sore throat and itchy eyes — a reaction to the rise in pollution levels, Indian Express reported.

Dr Arup Basu, senior consultant, Department of Chest Medicine at a hospital said, “In 85 per cent cases, based on their X-ray reports, patients did not show symptoms of chronic respiratory ailments. Most have no history of respiratory diseases. As these otherwise healthy people are inhaling highly polluted air, irritants are causing inflammation and displaying symptoms such as sore throat, watery eyes and dry cough.” He further says that at least 80 per cent of at least 25 cases he handles on a daily basis are due to the deteriorating weather conditions. There has been a 100 per cent spike in the number of people who have no history of such ailments.

The reason for these respiratory ailments, doctor explains is due to toxic air which patients inhale that affects the brain and cardiovascular system. It is a gradual numbing of the system. There is a burning sensation and irritation in the eyes as well due to the severe weather conditions. The national capital remained in the throes of a pollution emergency for the third day today, prompting the city government to declare a return of the odd-even scheme from November 13 despite the level of pollutants

dipping for the first time since Tuesday.