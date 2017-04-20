Delhi: 2 killed after Class XII student runs over car

Two persons were killed and 3 injured after a car allegedly being driven by a class XII student in Delhi. (ANI image)

Two persons were killed and 3 injured after a car allegedly being driven by a class XII student in Delhi. The shocking incident took place at Kashmiri Gate in the national capital. The boy has been apprehended by the city police. According to TV report, the victims were all pavement dwellers. Further investigation is on.

The accident happened at 5.45 AM. The car had three occupants- all Class XII students – of a top Delhi school, said a senior police officer. While two of the occupants managed to flee, the driver was apprehended by police. The injured and the deceased persons are yet to be identified. The driver has been sent for medical examination to determine whether he was drunk at the time of the accident.

