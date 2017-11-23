Delhi: 17 trains delayed, 6 rescheduled and one cancelled due to fog

At least 17 trains were delayed, 6 rescheduled and one cancelled in Delhi on Thursday morning due to fog and operational reasons (REUTERS FILE PHOTO)

At least 17 trains were delayed, 6 rescheduled and one cancelled in Delhi on Thursday morning due to fog and operational reasons. With the onset of winter, the national capital is facing a delay in flight and train operations. Yesterday, Delhi witnessed a foggy morning with the minimum temperature dipping to 11 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average with at least 30 trains delayed, 4 rescheduled and one train cancelled due to the shallow fog.

According to a press release issued by India Meteorological Department, cold wave conditions are likely to prevail at a few places in North India, especially Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan. MP and UP and at isolated pockets in Jammu division. On Wednesday, SpiceJet has announced temporary cancellation of its Surat-Delhi morning flight from December 1, 2017, to February 10, 2018, due to fog situation at Delhi airport. Meanwhile, the national capital has been experiencing dense smog for about a month. The air pollution level has hit a new high, leaving its people grasping for breath, Some parts of the region still continues to fall under very unhealthy category of the Air Quality Index.