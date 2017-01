Flight operations at Delhi Airport badly hit after the visibility dropped below minimal level. (Reuters)

112 flights have been reported delayed, while two have been diverted due to low visibility conditions in New Delhi. Flight operations at Delhi Airport badly hit after the visibility dropped below minimal level. Dense fog shrouded the national capital as well, leading to the cancellation of two flights, while a delay in departure of 10 others. The minimum temperature was recorded at 9.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average.

