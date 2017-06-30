Defence, water issues and agriculture to top Narendra Modi’s agenda during Israel visit

Both countries are also expected to establish a joint fund for innovation and research and development. (Reuters)

Defence, water issues and agriculture will top the agenda of talks when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Israel next month. Both countries are also expected to establish a joint fund for innovation and research and development. The two-day visit, which marks 25th anniversary of the relationship between the two countries, will be from June 4-6 and be the first ever by an Indian Prime Minister to that country. Both leaders had, however, met on the sidelines of the UNGA in September 2014 in New York.

“During the visit, the Prime Minister will have detailed discussions with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on all matters of mutual interest and will also call on President Reuven Rivlin,” an MEA statement stated. Some big defence deals are likely to be announced during the visit as the ground work for these has been going on for a while. According to sources, the visit could yield more arms deals, including a contract for Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)’s Heron TP drone and for Phalcon (AWACS).