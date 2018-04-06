Minutes after Defence Ministry website was hacked, Home Ministry, Law Ministry websites too go down

The law ministry website showed a message which said that it has been hit by an ‘unexpected error’.

The official websites of Ministry of Law and Justice and Ministry of Home Affairs faced ‘technical errors’ and glitches minutes after the ministry of defence website was hacked. The law ministry website showed a message which said that it has been hit by an ‘unexpected error’. “Error.. The website encountered an unexpected error. Please try again later. Error messagePDOException: SQLSTATE[HY000] [2003] Can’t connect to MySQL server on ‘10.247.38.11’ (111) in lock_may_be_available() (line 167 of home/cmf/docs/includes/lock.inc),” the message on the website lawmin.gov.in read. The Home Ministry website displayed a message which read that the site is not available due to technical errors.

“Site off-line.. The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding… if you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider’s database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider,” the message on the website http://mha.gov.in/ read.

Earlier, several reports said that website of Ministry of Defence was hacked. There was also a Chinese character which surfaced on the website. This indicated that the website may have been hacked by any Chinese group. The homepage showed the message, “The website encountered an unexpected error. Please try again later”.

Action is initiated after the hacking of MoD website ( http://t.co/7aEc779N2b ). The website shall be restored shortly. Needless to say, every possible step required to prevent any such eventuality in the future will be taken. @DefenceMinIndia @PIB_India @PIBHindi — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) April 6, 2018

The hacked websites are maintained by the National Informatics Centre, an entity which works under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.”The National Informatics Centre, which maintains the website, is trying to restore it,” a spokesperson in the ministry said.