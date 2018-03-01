Defence Expo 2018: 42 countries confirm participation, says government

Forty-two countries have confirmed their participation in the ‘Defence Expo’ to be held in Chennai from April 11 to 14, the defence ministry said today.

Forty-two countries have confirmed their participation in the ‘Defence Expo’ to be held in Chennai from April 11 to 14, the defence ministry said today. It added that the main theme of the expo would be to showcase India as a major hub of defence production. “42 countries have already confirmed their participation and the number is expected to grow in the coming days. The countries who have confirmed participation include, major defence manufacturing nations like USA, UK, Russia, France, Israel, Korea and Sweden,” the ministry said in a statement. Almost all leading defence manufacturers globally are likely to showcase their latest weapons and military platforms at the expo. The ministry said the ‘Def Expo’ is expected to sprawl across an area of nearly two lakh square metres.