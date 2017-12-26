Defence experts slam Pakistan for Kulbhushan Jadhav’s ‘inhumane’ meeting with his mother, wife

Hours after Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother and wife met him in Pakistan’s Islamabad, with a glass barrier in between, defence experts criticised the meeting and termed it as inhuman.

Hours after Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother and wife met him in Pakistan’s Islamabad, with a glass barrier in between, defence experts criticised the meeting and termed it as inhuman. Speaking to ANI, Major General (retired) GD Bakshi said, “Today the spokesperson of Pakistan’s foreign ministry was acting like he is the reincarnation of Mother Teresa. Pakistan gave proof of their inhuman nature. A mother, who has not seen her son for 22 months, went to meet him with a lot of expectations, but she was allowed to see him through a glass.”

GD Bakshi further claimed that Pakistan abducted Jadhav from Chabahar airport and tortured him.”Pakistan abducted Kulbhushan from Chabahar and took him to Balochistan and made him confess mant thing. On the basis of confessions, Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Field General Court Martial (FGCM) in Pakistan. There are no evidences against him,” he added.

Lieutenant General (Retd.) Raj Kadyan also said that the meeting that took place on Monday cannot be called a family meeting. Speaking to ANI, he said, “There were hopes that the family will be given some kind of privacy but they meet Jadhav through a glass. So what had happened today cannot be called a family meeting.” “The truth is Pakistan had to present the case in ICJ that is scheduled in January, so by doing this, they wanted to create an image in the world that they very sincere,” added Kadyan.

Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued visas to Jadhav’s mother and wife on December 20. Islamabad has repeatedly rejected New Delhi’s plea for consular access to Jadhav at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), alleging he was not an ordinary person and had entered the country with intent of spying and carrying out sabotage activities.

Dismissing India’s stance on Jadhav, Pakistan submitted its reply to the ICJ in the case on December 13. The reply, which was submitted by the Foreign Office’s Director, Fariha Bugti, also claimed that Jadhav’s case did not fall under the purview of the Vienna Convention. Pakistan’s reply came after India submitted a written response to registrar Philippe Couvreur of the ICJ in the same case in September this year.

Jadhav was arrested in March 2016, in Balochistan, Pakistan, over charges of alleged involvement in ‘espionage and subversive activities for India’s intelligence agency – the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).’ India, however, maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy.

Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Field General Court Martial (FGCM) in Pakistan, on April 10. The ICJ stayed the hanging, on May 18, after India approached it against the death sentence.