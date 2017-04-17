Defamation case: Delhi HC refuses plea against use of public money by Arvind Kejriwal to pay Ram Jethmalani

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

The Delhi High Court on Monday has refused to hear plea against the use of public money by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in defamation suit to pay senior lawyer Ram Jethmalani’s fee, according to ANI reports. The issue surfaced when Delhi L-G Anil Baijal reportedly sought Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar’s advice in clearing bills of Ram Jethmalani, who has been fighting for AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in a defamation case against Arun Jaitley in a city court. In this regard, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had sent a note to the Delhi law department in December to release the appearance fee of Jethmalani.

The case was fully blown after Times Now reported that Kejriwal had sought to pay the charges of his “personal” legal battle against Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley from the taxpayers’ money. The Delhi CM is facing a number of defamation cases against many personalities. The most famous case among all is his legal battle against Jaitley. Senior advocate Ram Jethmalani is representing Kejriwal in the court.

Earlier in the month, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had accused the Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal of looking to steal public money by making the common man in Delhi pay for his personal expenses – Kejriwal stands accused of wanting to use the taxpayers’ money to pay almost Rs 4 cr to eminent lawyer Ram Jethmalani for a defamation case that Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has slapped on him. Saying that the Delhi CM is being quite unethical in looking to evade making the payment out of his own pocket, Javadekar virtually accused him and the AAP of planning a scam to steal public money.