Deeply concerned about health of Swiss couple attacked in Fatehpur Sikri, says Switzerland Embassy

The Switzerland Embassy said today that it is “deeply concerned” about the health of the two Swiss citizens, who were attacked in Fatehpur Sikri earlier this week, but thanked Indian authorities and the media for their overwhelming concern and support. The embassy in a statement also said it trusts the Indian law enforcement agencies and the judicial system to deliver justice.

The embassy will continue to provide all possible support to them and their families, it said.

“The Embassy thanks the Indian authorities, citizens and the media for their overwhelming concern and support as well as the many signs of compassion received for the victims,” it added.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar strongly condemned the incident.

He also said that apart from swift action of arresting culprits, there was a quick response from external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj herself who took note of the incident and sought a report from the state government.

The ministry is also in touch with the Swiss Embassy, he added.

The couple, Quentin Jeremy Clerc and Marie Droz, from Lausanne in Switzerland was chased and attacked on Sunday with stones and sticks by a group of four youths in the tourist town of Fatehpur Sikri, about 40 km from Agra, according to media accounts of the incident.