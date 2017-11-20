Deepika Padukone threatened of beheading, killing, burning alive: How Padmavati protesters are crossing all limits of sanity

Some protestors opposing release of Padmavati have announced bounties on the heads of lead actress Deepika Padukone and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

In complete mockery of rule of law, some protesters opposing release of Padmavati movie have announced bounties on heads of lead actress Deepika Padukone and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The protesters have announced big cash prizes in lieu of some weird demands, these include – beheading, killing and even burning alive Deepika Padukone – the lead actress of the movie. Taking note of the threats to artistes’ lives, Maharashtra police have even provided security and is making all necessary arrangements. Bhansali was found at “risk” by police and protection was provided to him. While on the other hand, Deepika Padukone’s security was increased soon after an outfit issued the nose chopping threat.

Here are some weird threats that have been made so far to Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’ life:

– Rs 50 Lakh Bounty: A group of protesters from Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal issued a bounty on the heads of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actor Deepika Padukone offering a staggering amount of Rs 50 Lakh. As per ANI, the protesters, including both men and women were seen holding a protest march. They carried placards in their hands and even shouted slogans against Bhansali and Deepika in Sambhal district.

– Rs 5 crore: Another threat was made from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on Thursday after a member from the Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Yuva Mahasabha announced a bounty of Rs 5 crore on the heads of Bhansali and Padukone. Thakur Abhishek Som of Sardhana said that wrongful portrayal of the queen Padmavati will not be tolerated. He added that anyone who brings the head of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone will be rewarded with Rs 5 crore. He also blamed Bhansali for distorting history. He also threatened that either both of them should leave the country or they should get ready to be beheaded.

– Rs 1 crore offer for burning Deepika alive: In one of the biggest threats, Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Mahasabha offered a Rs 1 crore rewards for burning Deepika Padukone alive. More shocking was ABKM’s youth wing leader Bhuvneshwar Singh’s reason – Deepika should know how it feels like to be burnt alive. It must be recalled that as per historical theories Rani Padmini had taken ‘Jauhar’ and immolated herself in order to preserve her sanctity and Rajput pride. He said that Deepika should know how it feels like to be burnt alive, adding, that the actress will never know the sacrifice of the queen. The group even marched to the collectorate office and submitted a memorandum to the district magistrate demanding a ban on the release of the periodic film.

– Chop off Deepika Padukone’s nose: Shri Rajput Karni Sena, a group that is leading the protest against the movie Padmavati, has threatened Deepika Padukone recently saying that they’ll chop off her nose if in case she doesn’t refrain from inciting public sentiments.