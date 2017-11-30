Deepika Padukone in big Padmavati trouble, Nana Patekar makes this big statement

Seems like the controversy around Deepika Padukone starrer Padmavati has refused to die down. She faces death threats from some outfits who are outraged over the movie showing their queen in a bad light. In the latest happening, veteran actor Nana Patekar, on Thursday, condemned threats by the fringe groups in the ongoing controversy surrounding Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film. Backing the movie in the raging controversy, Nana Patekar said that it’s premature for people to pass judgement without even watching it. Speaking on the issue, he told reporters, “Why does controversy happen in his films? I don’t know how the characters are portrayed as of now, I can tell this to Sanjay (Bhansali) only after watching the film.” Condemning the violent threats against team Padmavati, Nana Patekar said, “It is a small issue and I don’t even want to get into this. But I strongly condemn threats of violence against Deepika Padukone and others. We are India and we will always be India, it’s better to stay that way.”

Meanwhile, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali along with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Prasoon Joshi are most likely to appear before a parliamentary panel in order to discuss the controversy surrounding the period drama. The 30-member parliamentary panel has asked the producers of the movie and officials of the information and broadcasting ministry to attend the meeting and brief it on the furore related to the film, reports PTI. “The panel has asked Mr Bhansali and Mr Joshi to appear before it and present their views on the movie. They can present their case before the panel. The members have also decided to call the producers of the movie,” chairman of the panel Anurag Thakur said.

Earlier, Padmavati protests took a dangerous turn when members of the Karni Sena threatened to cut off Deepika Padukone’s nose and thereafter a bounty was posted on her head too. Haryana BJP leader Suraj Pal Amu, had reportedly offered a Rs 10 crore bounty for beheading Deepika and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The leader subsequently resigned from his party post after the party distanced itself from his remarks.

‘Padmavati’ stars Deepika, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the lead. Earlier, the film was scheduled to hit the screens on December 1, 2017.