Deepak Mishra, Amulya Patnaik, Dharmender Kumar in race for Delhi Police chief’s post

With Delhi Police commissioner Alok Kumar Verma all set to take over as the director of CBI, senior IPS officers like Deepak Mishra, Amulya Patnaik and Dharmender Kumar are the top candidates for the highest post of the force.

Verma had taken over last year in February as the police chief after B S Bassi’s retirement.

Two contenders for the post -Deepak Mishra and Dharmender Kumar- are currently posted as additional director general in the CRPF and CISF respectively.

Mishra and Kumar, both 1984-batch officers, were in Delhi Police at the time Bassi was its chief but after his retirement, they went on central deputation.

The third contender, Patnaik, is currently posted as Special Commissioner of Police (Administration).

Both Kumar and Mishra, were in the race for the top post after Bassi’s retirement but 1979-batch IPS officer Verma got the slot owing to his seniority.

Sources said after Verma’s exit, the old race between the two officers has picked up again with Mishra having a slight edge over the others because of diverse responsibilities he discharged while he was posted in Delhi Police.

Mishra was holding the post of special commissioner of police (law and order), the second most important post after police commissioner during Bassi’s tenure.

Kumar was special commissioner of police (Special Unit) during Bassi’s tenure.

Both Mishra and Kumar were made senior special commissioners, a post created by Bassi during his tenure, that was later scrapped.

Verma, a 1979 batch IPS officer of Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, took over as Delhi Police Commissioner on February 29, 2016.

59-year-old Verma, who belongs to Delhi, has worked in various positions in Delhi Police, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Mizoram and in the Intelligence Bureau.

Before being appointed as Delhi Police Commissioner, he was Director General of Tihar Prisons here.