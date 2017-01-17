Deepa challenges Sasikala; says ‘can’t accept anyone else in Jayalalithaa’s position’

Deepa Jayakumar, niece of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on AIADMK general secretary Sasikala Natarajan, saying, ‘I cannot accept anyone else in Jayalalithaa’s position.’ (PTI image)

Deepa Jayakumar, niece of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on AIADMK general secretary Sasikala Natarajan, saying, ‘I cannot accept anyone else in Jayalalithaa’s position.’ Lashing out at Sasikala’s family, she said, ‘What the Sasikala family is claiming is false that Jayalalithaa was working based on their ideas.’ She also claimed that ‘there are many rumours being spread just to defame me, and people don’t know the reality’. Underlining her intentions, she said, ‘I have 2 options one is to join AIADMK or to float a new party, will discuss with my supporters before making a decision’. Keeping her followers on their toes, Deepa said ‘she will announces her next political step on Jayalaithaa’s birthday’ on February 24.

Earlier in the day, Deepa Jayakumar on Tuesday emphasized that she has ‘already entered politics’. Stressing that all of her supporters’ dreams will be fulfilled, Deepa said that she will announce a ‘political decision’ today, according to a Times Now report. Her statement will surely irk party general secretary Sasikala Natarajan. AIADMK workers including supporters of Deepa gathered at M. G. Ramachandran’s, popularly known as MGR, memorial on his 100th birth anniversary. A large number of people have also thronged the memorial at Marina Beach. Notably, Deepa is the daughter of Jayalalithaa’s only brother late Jayakumar.

Watch this video

Earlier, Deepa Jayakumar had hinted at her entry into politics, saying it cannot be stopped. “My entry into politics cannot be stopped,” she told supporters who had gathered at her Thyagaraya Nagar residence here and indicated she would let know of her decision soon.

Watch this video

She caught media attention recently when she alleged that she was not allowed to meet Jayalalithaa when she was hospitalised for 75 days. Deepa had urged her supporters on December 29 to be calm until she announced her decision. Jayalalithaa died on December 5 last year.