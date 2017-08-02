Deendayal Upadhyaya 100th anniversary: BJP distributes booklets to prepare students for exam on Yogi Adityanath government, RSS, Ramjanmabhoomi



The BJP is distributing booklets to the schools in Uttar Pradesh so that students can prepare themselves for an upcoming competitive examination on topics like RSS and BJP ideologues, the Yogi Adityanath government, demonetisation and ‘Ramjanmabhoomi,’ according to Indian Express. The booklet–Samanya Gyan Pratiyogita 2017– have detail information and questions on leaders like Veer Savarkar, Deendayal Upadhyaya, K B Hedgewar, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Nanaji Deshmukh. The 70-page booklet also covers topics like nationalism, Hindutva and major schemes launched by the Centre and state government. BJP president Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath released the Samanya Gyan Pratiyogita 2017 at the state party headquarters on Monday, as per IE.

To mark the birth centenary of party ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya, the BJP will organise the exam on August 26. The 90-minutes exam paper will have 100 objective questions based on the booklet, and students will have to mark their answers on OMR sheets, the report added. A registration fee of Rs 5 is charged from each candidate. The registration for the examination began on Tuesday and will be closed on August 16. The team led by BJP state secretary Subhash Yaduvansh, which is organising the examination, expects that

over “9 lakh” students to participate and the party has also pressed in around 2 lakh workers to conduct the exam.

Yaduvansh said,“Upcoming generations should know about the great personalities and heroes of history, about whom people were not told so far. Also, it is a fact that RSS is the largest social organisation. All facts in the booklet are correct and questions will be asked from it, ” as per IE. Yaduvansh denied, when asked whether the booklet was promoting Hindutva ideology. He said, “…People should know about Hindutva because it is good lifestyle.” Yaduvansh said students (classes IX and X) from around 9,000 schools — mostly private ones will appear for the exam. Around 7 lakh copies of the booklet have been printed for distribution and the results will be declared on September 5, the head organiser said, adding that the top 10 rank holders in every district will be felicitated with a medal and certificate on the birth anniversary of Upadhyay.