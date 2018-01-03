Decomposed body found hanging in JNU campus; cops point to suicide

Panic struck Jawaharlal Nehru University in the national capital on Tuesday evening after a 40-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in the campus of the premier academic institution on January 2nd.

As per a PTI report, the deceased has been identified as Rampravesh Singh. He is suspected to have committed suicide around six-seven days ago, they said, adding that the body was found near the Nelson Mandela road in the jungle. Singh was a resident of Najafgarh, the police said, adding that a mobile phone, an Aadhaar card, a voter identity card, a driving licence, Rs 90 in cash and a badge were also recovered from the body. Police have informed the victim’s family and initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

DCP (southwest) Milind Dumbere said the deceased drove heavy vehicles. “No suicide note was found at the spot. He worked as a truck driver and was missing since Monday night. Prime facie it appears that Singh was suffering from depression over some family dispute, and it might be the reason behind his suicide. Some construction work is on at the campus and he had gone there to dump construction material,” he was quoted saying by The Indian Express. Dumbere added that the incident came to light at 5.45 pm on Tuesday evening. This after the university’s security staff informed police that one of the security guards detected a foul smell emanating from the forest at Nelson Mandela Road and found a body. “Prima facie, the body appears to be a couple of days old. Details will be confirmed only after autopsy. The team is also taking help of university officials,” he added. After receiving the PCR call, local police rushed to the spot. “We have recovered the victim’s cell phone, Aadhaar card, election card, driving licence, and a badge from his clothes,” Dumbere said.

Chief Security Officer of JNU, Naveen Yadav told IE the body was discovered a little before 6 pm during a regular boundary patrolling. He added that it was hanging around 50 metres outside the boundary near Nelson Mandela road, inside the forested area. JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar said the body was found some distance away from the BSES plant on campus, within the forest. Meanwhile, The crime and Forensic Science Laboratory teams rushed to the spot and are investigating the matter.