Decoded! Inside Arvind Kejriwal’s political vendetta claim about Rs 30 crore Income Tax notice to AAP

It was a setback for Kejriwal and AAP. (PTI photo)

It was a setback! Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been served a notice of Rs 30 crore by the Income Tax department over the donations received by it. This step by Income Tax department has been dubbed as the height of political vendetta by the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. According to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, “In the history of India, all donations to a political party have been declared illegal. All these were accounted for and shown in books of accounts. This is a height of political vendetta.” So, does the Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘political vendetta’ claim about Rs 30 crore Income Tax notice to AAP hold any weight? It’s decoded here!

How the notice was sent and how AAP’s Income Tax Return was picked up?

-According to Income Tax Department sources, the notice was issued by the assessing officer under section 156 (notice of demand).

-Reportedly, it was issued in the normal course, where ITRs are picked up for scrutiny by the assessing officer.

-Because the case was getting time-barred, the notice was issued to the concerned assessee.

-Similar notices have been issued to other entities too.

-The notice of demand (to AAP) is for income arising from various sources including donations

