Declare Sasikala, Dhinakaran’s posts as invalid in AIADMK: OPS camp to Election Commission

AIADMK General Secretary Sasikala Natarajan had appointed her nephew TTV Dhinakaran as her deputy hours before she was sent to a jail in Bengaluru. (PTI)

With AIADMK (Amma) faction severing ties with TTV Dhinakaran, the party’s O Panneerselvam camp today again demanded before the Election Commission to declare the posts of Sasikala Natarajan and Dhinakaran as invalid in the AIADMK. AIADMK General Secretary Sasikala Natarajan had appointed her nephew TTV Dhinakaran as her deputy hours before she was sent to a jail in Bengaluru. However, yesterday a resolution passed in a party meeting headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami declared that Dhinakaran’s elevation was in violation of party bylaws. A delegation of AIADMK Puratchi Thalaivi Amma camp of O Panneerselvam today submitted an affidavit along with the resolution with the poll panel to back their demands. “We had already urged the EC to declare position of AIADMK General Secretary Sasikala and deputy GS TTV Dhinakaran as invalid as it was against party constitution. The resolution which was passed yesterday adds strength to our case,” senior leader K P Munusamy. MLA K Pandiarajan, former MP Manoj Pandian and former state minister Natham R Viswanathan were other members in the delegation.