Decks cleared for JV of UP, PowerGrid; firm eyes more state pacts

Power Grid Corporation has managed to iron out all the contentious issues and is set to sign the joint venture (JV) agreement with the Uttar Pradesh government to strengthen the intra-state transmission network. The network will help meet demand from the agriculture and residential segments, which are expected to see high growth over the next five years. After the signing of the JV next month, projects worth about Rs 4000 crore will be handed out. The projects will include 12-15 transmission elements such as 765 KV, 40 KV, 220 KV and 132 KV lines and substations. “Some of the projects expected to be awarded include Sangli, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Ballia, Jaunpur and Varanasi,” a senior company official told FE. The project funding will be done on 50:50 basis by Power Grid and the state government. The JV will have a debt equity ratio of 70:30. “The UP Electricity Board has given its approval and we plan to raise funds for the project in January 2018.” Earlier Power Grid completed the 760 KV Lalitpur-Agra line in less than one-and-half years on Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis.

“The strengthening of transmission network in UP will take anywhere between 24 to 36 months, depending on their award,” the official said. It also has a successful joint venture with the Bihar government (Bihar Grid Transmission Company), which has received a repeat order for Rs 2,000 crore. The company hopes that as demand grows many more states will need to strengthen their network to draw electricity from the interstate grid. Power Grid is hoping to sign a few more such pacts in the near future.

Says an analyst at a foreign brokerage, “The states likely to move early on this are Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand.” At stake are potential transmission projects worth Rs 150,000 crore.