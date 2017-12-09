Decision to cancel Max hospital license wrong? Here’s what specialists say

The Delhi government on Friday decided to cancel the registration of Max Hospital. (Source: PTI)

The Delhi government on Friday decided to cancel the registration of Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh after it had declared a 22-week-old premature baby dead. The hospital came under the radar when on December 1 it handed two twins, one of them stillborn, to the parents in polythene packets, declaring that both were dead. However, when the parents were on the way to the crematorium, they found that one of the kids was still alive. The child was rushed to a nursing home, where he died Wednesday. While most people on social media platforms appreciated government’s move to cancel Max’s license, the specialists think otherwise.

India’s top gynecologist and head of obstetrics and gynecology at AIIMS, Dr Alka Kriplani, while talking to The Indian Express, said that as per the current protocol a 22-week foetus which weighs less than 500 grams can ‘only be termed as an abortus, and there is no requirement to resuscitate because the chances of survival are negligible’. She added that at AIIMS, a 26-week foetus could be saved with the cost running into lakhs, however, the same cannot be said for a 22-week foetus.

“With time, the protocol keeps changing. Initially, it was considered that at 28 weeks, we could save a child. However, when in America, there were cases where a baby could be saved at 22 weeks and if it weighed over 500 grams, we had to change the definition. But in a majority of cases, even at AIIMS, a 26-week foetus is the earliest we could save till date. Even if the abortus is put on ventilator, only the cost will run into lakhs, but the 22-week premature baby cannot be saved. This can only be termed as an abortus and there is no requirement to resuscitate because the chances of survival are negligible,” she said.

The president of Indian Medical Association, KK Aggarwal, on the other hand, said that action should be initiated against those who are at fault after a proper inquiry by the Delhi Medical Council. He said that mistakes have happened in government hospitals too but if the licenses are cancelled like this, all the healthcare facilities will have to be shut down.

Meanwhile, the Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government doesn’t want to interfere in the functioning of private hospitals but it won’t tolerate open loot and criminal negligence.