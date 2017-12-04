Death sentence for rape of minor girls: Madhya Pradesh Assembly passes stringent bill

Shivraj Singh Chauhan while speaking in the state Assembly said that those who rape 12-year-old girls are not humans but devils. (ANI)

In a major development, the Madhya Pradesh Assembly today passed a bill that says rapists of 12-year-old girls or below will be sentenced to death. The move came after the cabinet headed by state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan approved the bill recently. The bill which is called Dand Vidhi (Madhya Pradesh Sanshodhan) Vidheyak, 2017, will be sent to the Centre. After this the bill will also need clearance of the President in order to become a law.

The bill suggests death penalty or minimum term of 14 year rigorous imprisonment or life in jail till death for rape of girls, who are aged 12 or less. The minimum punishment has been increased to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for gang rape of little girls . It has also proposed punishment for stalking or sex on the pretext of marriage. The prison term increases for second or subsequent offences.

The chief minister while speaking in the state Assembly said that those who rape 12-year-old girls are not humans but devils and have the right to live. Giving details of the bill, the chief minister further said that repeated stalking would be non-bailable offence and those found guilty would be punished.

The state government decided to introduce the bill after a minor girl was raped while she was returning home from her coaching centre in October. The incident led to widespread protests across Madhya Pradesh. The police too came under scanner after it was found that they delayed registering FIR.

It also proposed that terms ranging between three and seven years for first offence related to harassment. If a person is caught again for second and subsequent offences, he will face minimum jail term of seven to seven to 10 years and a fine of Rs 1 lakh. Stalking for first time will invite jail term of three years. Second and subsequent offences will see minimum three years and maximum seven years in jail and fine of Rs 1 lakh.