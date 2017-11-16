For Delhiites, Arvind Kejriwal government will home deliver ration cards, driving licences and 38 other services; check details here

Delhi government would hire a private agency to implement the scheme.

In what was termed as “historic” by CM Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Government will now deliver some of the 40 basic public services like a ration cards and driving licences to the public’s doorstep. “This is historic. First of its kinds in the country. It cud become possible only becoz people voted honest govt. Now no more middlemen, no speed money. Congrats Delhi, (sic)” Kejriwal tweeted. The government said that the schemes will be rolled out within three to four months to enable citizens to get 40 public services, including caste certificates and driving licence, at their doorstep. The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia termed the cabinet move as “home delivery of governance”. Sisodia added that Delhi government would hire a private agency to implement the scheme. “Mobile Sahayak (facilitators) will be hired through the agency that would set up call centres. “Various certificates such as caste, new water connection, income, driving licence, ration card, domicile, marriage registration, duplicate RC and change of address in RC, will be covered under the scheme in the first phase,” Sisodia said.

The deputy chief minister also gave an example to describe the same and said if a person wants to apply for a driving licence, he or she will have to call a designated call centre and register their details. In the next step, the agency would assign a ‘Mobile Sahayak’, who will visit the applicant’s residence and get the required documents, he said. “The Mobile Sahayak will be equipped with all necessary machines such as biometric devices and a camera.

For home delivery services, the applicant would be charged a nominal fee which is yet to be decided,” Sisodia was quoted as saying. He added that 30 more services will be added to the scheme in the second phase. The Delhi government is currently facing criticism from the opposition over the thick smog that choked the capital. Delhi pollution has risen to severe levels for several days in a row, which has even forced the shutdown of schools.

Earlier, in another significant news for Delhi residents, the Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) withdrew its earlier orders banning the entry of trucks in Delhi after the quality of air got better in NCR. The EPCA also removed the ban on construction work. Also, hike in parking fees by as much as 4 times was also lifted in the wake of the situation in the national capital getting better. Earlier, the Kejriwal government had put the above measures in place after pollution levels in the city reached alarming levels with PM 2.5 and PM 10 increasing with each passing day.