DDA told to stop regularisation of farm houses: Govt. (PTI)

The Centre has told the Delhi Development Authority that the process for regularisation of farm houses here be stopped immediately until amendments to the regularising policy are notified, the Lok Sabha was today informed.

According to DDA, as per the clause of Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2021, the villages containing existing farm houses clusters are notified as Low Density Residential Area (LDRA) and the policy of LDRA has already been notified, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said.

He was responding in a written reply to a question on the status of farm houses in the national capital. “The North and South Delhi Municipal Corporations have informed that no new permission for construction of farm houses has been granted after the gazette notification… of DDA regarding LDRA.

“The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has informed that there is no farm house in their jurisdiction,” Ahir said. The Union minister further informed the Lower House that the amendments in the LDRA provisions of MPD 2021 and Regularisation and Regulation of Existing Farm Houses dated have been processed by DDA as per relevant provisions under Delhi Development Act, 1957 and have been forwarded to the Union Ministry of Urban Development, for consideration.

“The MoUD has conveyed to the DDA that the process for regularisation be stopped immediately until amendments to the regularising policy are notified with the approval of Competent Authority,” he said.