DDA proposes to relax norm for Rohini Scheme 1981

(Source: PTI)

There is a good news for applicants of DDA’s Rohini scheme of 1981, as the housing authority today proposed to relax an allotment norm which hinged on the size or nature of a plot or flat owned by them. The decision was taken during a meeting of the urban body chaired by Lt. Gov. Anil Baijal, also the chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The proposal would be conveyed to the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs for approval. The scheme for allotment of residential plots in the scheme was launched on February 9, 1981, and the allotment of plots were to be made in phases over five years, starting on the last date of the receipt of applications. “The decision, once approved, will benefit those applicants whose allotments were cancelled due to a mismatch in plot size norm. The relaxation of rules would be done retrospectively to cover cases cancelled in the past. “However, these cases would be considered for allotment of plot in a developing sector through a draw of lots at pre- determined rates,” a senior official said.

For the Rohini scheme, one of the eligibility criteria was that an applicant who jointly owned plot or land of size of less than 65sqm. However, persons who owned a house or plot allotted by the DDA on an area of even less than 65sqm shall not be eligible for allotment, according to the DDA. The Authority discussed that due to various reasons the said timeframe of five years (1981-86) could not be adhered to. “In view of principle of natural justice, any of the registrants, who had purchased any property after five years from the date of closing of the scheme, would not be debarred from allotment of plot, irrespective of the size and nature of the plot/flat acquired in his/her name or dependents,” the DDA said in a statement.

However, the applicants who have voluntarily withdrawn from the scheme “would not have legitimate rights” to be reconsidered.

According to a senior DDA official, “Over 80,240 flats were to be allotted under the scheme. Various draws have been held and all flats have been alloted. However, in some cases we have not been able to give possession. “The registrants, whose applications were cancelled due to the norm earlier, would now become eligible for allotment. So, a fresh draw would have to be undertaken for these cases,” he said. Rohini Scheme 1981 offered flats in LIG, MIG and HIG categories. All the pending showcause notices would be withdrawn, the DDA added. “Only original applicants or their legatee would be considered for handing over possession and their genuinness, would be ensured through biometric impression matching with their Aadhaar number-linked biometric,” the statement said.

During the meeting, it was also decided that an agency would be selected for development and maintenance of a computerised management system for decision support, and an online public services system for grievance redressal.