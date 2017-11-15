DDA housing scheme 2018: Good news for homebuyers! 20,000 swanky flats with multilevel parking coming soon

DDA housing scheme 2018: The DDA is all set to come up with 20,000 plush flats in Dwarka, Rohini, Vasant Kunj, Narela, and Jasola.

DDA housing scheme 2018: If you are someone who thinks that government constructed flats are not worth buying, Delhi Development Authority’s 2018 houses might make you change your mind. The DDA is all set to come up with 20,000 plush flats in Dwarka, Rohini, Vasant Kunj, Narela, and Jasola. Currently, under construction, the flats are likely to come up with features such as multi-level underground parking, rainwater harvesting units, spacious rooms along with the strong structure capable of withstanding an earthquake of 8.5 on Richter scale. Once popular for their value for money offering, the DDA flats have witnessed a loss in demand due to private housing projects. The flats made by these private players offer much better amenities at lower rates in the National Capital Region. A Hindustan Times report says that of the 25,000 flats auctioned by DDA in 2014, nearly 8,500 allottees have already surrendered their apartments citing small size and lack of infrastructure. In 2018, the flats will be offered for all income groups — LIG, MIG, HIG and EWS. The prices of the flats have not been fixed yet.

DDA flats are not very popular. For instance, in 2017, only 41,000 applications were submitted under the scheme for 12,000 flats across 4 income categories. Earlier, just 8,000 applications were received till initial deadline for the flats up for sale expired. The low interest in flats had prompted Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to extend the last date for the scheme to September 11.The last date for the draw has also been extended to the first week of December. Later, homebuyers were also given an opportunity to correct their form or remove deficiencies. Details of all the applicants were posted online by DDA and in addition an ‘online correction option’ has been provided for rectification.

The Principal Commissioner (housing) of DDA, JP Agarwal was quoted as saying, “We are offering a final opportunity for applicants to make the required rectifications. Applicants can check their details online, and if they have any objections or intend to carry out correction or complete any deficiency, they may submit the information online.”

The official further said that applicants can write to the deputy director of the scheme or submit their details in person at Vikas Sadan which is the headquarters in the INA market till November 10.