DDA housing scheme 2017: With 12,000 flats on offer, just 5,000 applications received so far; deadline Aug 11

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officials says that the department has received just 5,000 applications so far for its new housing scheme. Launched on June 30, the new 2017 Housing Scheme offers 12,000 flats for four income categories with August 11 being the last date of submitting applications. Speaking to PTI, DDA’s Principal Commissioner (Housing), JP Agarwal said, “We held a meeting with our partnering banks. Though the full details across different categories, we are yet to receive, I can say that at this point of time, about 5,000 applications have been received.” He also said that the housing authority will do all that is possible to resolve all issue pertaining to quality such as water supply, transportation and others.

“Yes, some areas like Narela, Rohini, have connectivity issues, and some of flats need repair, but before allotting the flats, we will make them fit to move in as well,” Agarwal said. He also stated that the Delhi Jal Board has assured the DDA that it will enhance water supply in all areas where there is water crisis over the next six months. “We have also written letters to the Delhi Metro and DTC authorities seeking transport infrastructure in these areas,” he said. As per PTI report, the draw of the apartments is scheduled to start in the first week of November 2017 and is likely to be streamed online. “50,000 forms have been sold so far, which is less, but we are waiting and watching as of now,” Agarwal said.

Commenting upon the same, another DDA senior official said, “One of the reasons for low number of application could be due to the impact of demonetisation. The entire market is down, including the real estate sector.” These flats are available in areas such as Rohini, Vasant Kunj, Dwarka, Pitampura, Narela, Jasola, Paschim Vihar and Siraspur.

Around 10,000 unoccupied flats out of the total 12,000 are from the 2014 housing scheme while 2,000 have been lying vacant. These flats are priced at a range starting from Rs 7 lakh to over Rs 1.26 crore. Agarwal also informed that the DDA wants genuine people to apply and ward off market speculation. “In the event that we get less than 12,000 applications by closing of the scheme, we may decide to extend the date of the draw or even hold it, depending on the final number,” he added.