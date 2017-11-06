DDA housing scheme 2017: Relief for homebuyers, form can now be rectified online, but last date near

Once the corrections have been made, DDA is planning to hold the draw for the scheme by the end of November.

Buyers who have applied for a house under the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) housing scheme 2017 have a chance to make corrections in their forms online. According to the land-owning agency homebuyers who applied for the housing scheme can now make the corrections in the form or remove deficiencies. Details of all the applicants have been put online by DDA and in addition an ‘online correction option’ has been provided for rectification. Applicants need to further remember that the ‘online correction option’ put up on the website of DDA under the ‘online correction option’ or ‘online public service’ will remain available on the development authority’s website only until November 10, Hindustan Times reports.

Once the corrections have been made, the Delhi Development Authority is planning to hold the draw for the scheme by the end of November. The Principal Commissioner (housing) of DDA, JP Agarwal was quoted as saying, “We are offering a final opportunity for applicants to make the required rectifications. Applicants can check their details online, and if they have any objections or intend to carry out correction or complete any deficiency, they may submit the information online.” Agarwal also said the applicants can write to the deputy director of the scheme or submit their details in person at Vikas Sadan which is the headquarters in the INA market till November 10.

JP Agarwal further said, ” It is clear that no request for a change in preferred ‘choice’- location of flats will be allowed. If no objections are received till November 10, it will be presumed the data is correct and we will go ahead with the draw. We are expecting to organise the lottery by the end of this month.” Earlier the draw for the scheme was scheduled to be conducted in the month of October around the festival of Diwali, but it was postponed as DDA failed to compile the particulars of the applicants. The scheme offers 12,000 flats across 4 income categories for which over 41,000 applications were submitted under the scheme.