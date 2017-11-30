DDA holds draw for 2017 scheme, disabled man first allotee

The list of successful applicants is now available on the DDA’s website.

The computerised draw of lots for the 12,617 flats offered as part of the DDA’s new housing scheme, was held today, with the first house being alloted to a disabled applicant, officials said. Over 46,000 people had applied for the scheme, across four income categories. The flats are located in Rohini, Dwarka, Narela, Vasant Kunj, Jasola, Pitampura, Paschim Vihar and Siraspur. “The first allottee was one Nageshwar Rao, who got a flat in Dwarka’s Sector 18-B in the HIG category. He belonged to the disabled category of applicants. The second one went to one Pradeep Kumar of the Schedule Caste (reserved) category, who also got an HIG flat, in Rohini’s Sector 29,” a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) official said. The draw of lots for the 46,080 eligible applicants, started at around 12:30 pm in the Auction Hall of Vikas Sadan, DDA’s headquarters, here.

The list of successful applicants is now available on the DDA’s website. “The process was smoothly conducted in the presence of three independent observers. The whole process was streamed live on the web,” he said. The break-up of flats are: HIG –85; MIG –403 ; LIG — 11,757; and Janta –372. Of the total number of flats, around 10,000 unoccupied ones are from the 2014 housing scheme, while 2,000 have been lying vacant. The draw was overseen by a three-member team headed by a retired high court judge. It also had two IT professionals, one from IIT-Delhi and another from the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to supervise the process. The first general category allottee was Neha Mehta, who was allotted an LIG flat in Dwarka, the urban body said.

The four categories of houses are – HIG (high-income group) flats priced between Rs 53.52 lakh and Rs 126.81 lakh; MIG (middle-income group) flats ranging from Rs 31.32 lakh to Rs 93.95 lakh; LIG (low-income group)/one-bedroom flats ranging from Rs 14.50 lakh to Rs 30.30 lakh; and Janta flats ranging from Rs 7.07 lakh to Rs 12.76 lakh. The housing scheme is linked with the Prime Minister Awas Yojna and hence, the allottees would get subsidy, ranging from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh, said DDA’s Principal Commissioner (Housing) J P Agarwal. The 2017 housing scheme, having flats, ranging from close to Rs 7 lakh to over Rs 1.26 crore, was launched on June 30.

“In the next one month, the demand-cum-allotment letters will be issued to all the allottees. They will be allowed to make payment in the next three months,” he said. An extension of three more months would be allowed at an interest rate of 12 per cent, he said, adding that allotment would be cancelled if an allottee fails to make payment in six months. The DDA said that it would also prepare a waiting list of five per cent of the applicants. The number of applicants was lower this time, as people seeking to benefit from “bargaining and speculation did not apply due to market constraints”, the official said.

The 2014 scheme offered 25,040 flats across categories, with prices ranging between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 1.2 crore. The online response was so massive that the DDAs official website crashed soon after the launch. Over 10 lakh applications were received for the flagship scheme that offered one-bedroom flats in Dwarka, Rohini, Narela and Siraspur areas.