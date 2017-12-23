DDA demolish hostel of visually impaired; students go on protest

Delhi Development Authority on December 15 demolished a hostel occupied by visually impaired since it was encroaching public land in Virender Nagar, Delhi. (Twitter)

Delhi Development Authority on December 15 demolished a hostel occupied by visually impaired since it was encroaching public land in Virender Nagar, Delhi. Since then, the 20 visually impaired people who use to occupy eight rooms are living in the open. The occupants have since alleged that they were not intimated earlier in time about the demolition and subsequent eviction from the land by the authorities so that they could gather their belongings. The visually impaired occupants had done lessons in candle-making and also had medical documents which were not rescued by the Delhi Development Authority officials. Only the big articles were pulled out by them whereas the documents which were in Braille and had test results of their eyes are all lost in the rubble. Some of the visually impaired also had audio books and notes in Braille which are missing along with CDs, reported The Indian Express.

“When demolition took place only 3 people were here, rest went for classes. DDA only took out big articles, smaller things like documents, cooking items etc are under debris. They say they’ll accommodate us in different hostels but we want to stay together”, said a hostel occupant. The occupants demand that they are each other’s support and as a result, they want to stay together otherwise staying separately would be detrimental to them, said Caretaker of the hostel who is also visually impaired. Most of the occupants are either studying for exams or clerical jobs. Some of them are studying in DU’s School of Open Learning or Sarvodaya Vidyalaya.

On December 22, the Delhi High Court had sought a report from the Delhi Development Authority over its decision to demolish the hostel which has left the visually impaired people homeless and out in the cold and the High Court bench has sought to know more about the wellbeing of them. The bench has further asked the officials to submit a report on where the occupants have been shifted to after the bench received reports from media that the occupants were living in the cold for a week. The high court has started proceedings against the involved authorities on the issue that they were not given to evict the property. According to the Indian Express, Louis Welfare Progressive Association of the Blind, has been running for the last 17 years.