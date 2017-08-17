DDA changed norms, layout plan to allot land to Sports Minister Vijay Goel’s NGO: Report

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has altered its norms and lay out plan to allot a plot to an NGO closely associated with Union Minister Vijay Goel. (IE image)

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has altered its norms and lay out plan to allot a plot to an NGO closely associated with Union Minister Vijay Goel, according to Indian Express report. The plot in Delhi, which was enmarked for a post office, was allotted to the NGO in September 2016, IE reported on August 17. It has been learnt that NGO asked for the land to set up a toy bank in January 2014.

The NGO named Vaish Aggarwal Educational Society (VAES). According to DDA records, Goel is vice-president of the NGO, son Siddhant and daughter Vidyun are among members. However, VAES secretary general Sandeep Garg has claimed that Goel is neither an active member of the VAES society nor has been its Vice-President for many years. Garg alleged the minister was being dragged “into the matter unnecessarily”.

According to the VAES, the Toy Bank collects used and unused toys from different sources, restores them and distributes them among needy children. A not-for-profit organisation, the Toy Bank has recycled more than 500,000 toys over 15 years.

On December 23, 2015, a DDA file noting recorded that the 488-sq m plot “suggested” by VAES was visited by DDA officials. “Situated in Derawal Nagar, GT Road Delhi. the site under reference is maintained as a park where one side is adjoining to Adharsheela nursery school (run by VAES). (and) is earmarked for post office in the layout plan,” it said, asking the official concerned “to confirm/verify whether any correspondence has been sent to postal department”. On January 15, 2016, a DDA official proposed that the change in layout plan to accommodate VAES request “be considered if the land is to be allotted for toy bank” and sought in-principle approval so that the application can be formally processed. DDA’s then Principal Commissioner (Land Distribution) J P Agrawal gave his approval on January 22, 2016, IE report says.

Najeeb Jung, the then Lt Governor, told IE he could not recall the allotment.