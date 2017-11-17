DCW notice to DMRC seeks status report over women’s security

The DCW has now sought to know whether the victim was assisted immediately or not, and was reportedly made to wait for over an hour before her complaint was registered. (PTI)

The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation seeking a status report over security arrangements following molestation of two women, including a journalist, at a metro station in the city. A 25-year-old journalist, along with another woman, was allegedly molested by a man at the ITO Metro station this week following which the accused was arrested yesterday. The DCW has now sought to know whether the victim was assisted immediately or not, and was reportedly made to wait for over an hour before her complaint was registered. “It is reported that the journalist’s cries for help were not heard by the security personnel who were stationed just a few metres away. “Further, it is stated that the victim was made to go through further trauma following the incident after the CISF personnel present at the metro station made her wait for more than an hour at the control room before filing the complaint,” DCW chief Swati Maliwal said in the notice.

She also sought details of security personnel stationed at the said metro station along with shift-wise details and tasks assigned to each personnel for the past one month, list of isolated stretches in all DMRC stations and whether DMRC has put in place a mechanism for patrolling of these isolated stretches. She asked if the CCTV cameras installed at the metro station were being monitored by any personnel, and if they were she sought details of any intervention made after the incident.

“If no personnel was monitoring the cameras, please provide reasons for the same,” she said.

In the notice to the Director (Operations) of the DMRC, the DCW chairperson asked him to submit the standard operating procedures followed in case an incident of crime against women is reported and detailed steps which were being undertaken for ensuring such incidents do not occur in future. “Considering the gravity of the matter, please provide the information to the commission latest by November 22,” the notice added.