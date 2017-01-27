DCW issues notice to Miranda House principal over banning of selfies, combing hair and modelling in the corridors

Krantikari Yuva Sangathan a students party from School of Open Learning still decided to approach DCW. (Facebook)

The banning of selfies and combing of hair in the corridors of Delhi University college Miranda House by its Principal has been termed as a ‘misogynistic’ move. Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) decide d to intervene and issued a notice to the Principal on Friday complaining about the ban imposed. But Prinicpal, Pratibha Jolly had already unofficially claimed that the circular stating the ban was not an imposition but a suggestion in order to maintain safety. But Krantikari Yuva Sangathan a students party from School of Open Learning still decided to approach DCW.

“We have received a representation from students alleging that discriminatory practices being adopted by college and such a misogynistic circular has been issued. We have asked for a point-wise reply from the college on the students’ complaint within seven days,” a DCW official said.

The SOL students who attend Sunday classes at Miranda House were told through the circular that activities such as clicking selfies, combing hair and modelling in corridors amounts to “misutilisation” of time and students doing so might face suspension for a day. The KYS and SOL students had also staged a protest for the same issue last week.