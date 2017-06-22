DCW intervenes to close down liquor vend

Gupta said the DCW has received a lot of complaints against such liquor vends from various parts of the city. (Representative image Reuters)

The efforts of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) have led to the closure of a liquor vend in New Usmanpur area of east Delhi. The Resident Welfare Association (RWA) had sent a complaint to the Commission requesting for the closure of the liquor vend. The residents complained that incidents of molestation, petty fights and chain snatching had increased in the area because of the liquor vend, adding many anti-social elements were also seen gathering in the area.

They said the vend was also restricting the movement of women in the area. DCW member Promila Gupta wrote to the DCP and SDM concerned as soon as she received the complaint, requesting them to close down the liquor vend. DCP (North) has informed the women’s body that they have taken action on the complaint and shut down the liquor vend. Gupta said the DCW has received a lot of complaints against such liquor vends from various parts of the city. She added that action has been taken against most of these and a few vends were closed last year as well.