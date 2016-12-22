DCW chief Swati Maliwal terms Najeeb Jung’s reign as ‘tyranny’, ‘black chapter’ for women’s safety

The DCW chief had stated that following the resignation of the Lt governor, from the top post he held, they are now free from his tyranny. (File Photo)

With the sudden and unexpected resignation of Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung, on Thursday, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal, today, claimed that Jung’s reign was a ‘black chapter’ for the safety of women in the national capital. The DCW chief had also stated that following the resignation of the Lt governor, from the top post he held, they are now free from his tyranny.

Over a series of tweets Maliwal said, “Double win for DCW. Delhi women freed from Jung tyranny. HC orderd release of 2 month DCW salary. Hope new LG will work toward women safety. Black chapter for women in Delhi over. Jung ji failed as LG. 6 rapes daily, didn’t hold single meet on women safety, brutally attacked DCW.”

In a major turn of events, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Najeeb Jung, today filed his resignation from the post he held. The 65 year old Lt governor, who had been in a bitter relation with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had not cited any reason for his sudden move. Reportedly, the Delhi Chief Minister, who had expressed surprise following the Lt governor’s unexpected resignation, had spoke with Najeeb Jung seeking reason for his move.

Claiming that Jung had not convened a single meeting on women safety in the last one year despite instructions from he from the Union Home Ministry, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief claimed his sudden resignation proves all have to be accountable for women’s safety in Delhi.

“Jung ji failed to even meet DCW. Last week 2 Notice issued on him by HC on DCW petition to explain why no meet in women safety in Delhi. LGs sudden resign proves all have to be accountable for women safety in Delhi. If you ignore and attack women, you will have to step down,” she tweeted.

Last week the DCW chief had written to the Prime Minister, urging him to listen to “mann ki baat” of the women of Delhi and ensure that a high-level panel on women’s safety is set up.

“The women and girls of Delhi are paying the price of the tussle of governance between the Centre and the Delhi government. The L-G had not convened a single meeting on women’s safety in the last one year despite express instructions from the MHA,” said Maliwal.

