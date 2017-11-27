DBT, JAM helping stop pilferage in money distribution: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said government schemes like Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and Jan Aadhaar Money (JAM) are helping in transfer of money from the treasury to beneficiaries without pilferage and delays. (Photo: Express)

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said government schemes like Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and Jan Aadhaar Money (JAM) are helping in transfer of money from the treasury to beneficiaries without pilferage and delays. Interacting with Officer Trainees of Indian Telecom Service 2015 Batch, Naidu said technology should be used for the betterment of humanity, and stressed that Internet- based services will be free from delays and misuse. “The government’s initiatives of DBT and JAM have been helpful in transferring scholarships, pensions, and compensations without delay and pilferage. Whatever the technology advancement we have, must help the humanity,” Naidu said. JAM (Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile) refers to the government’s initiative to link Jan Dhan accounts, mobile numbers, and Aadhaar Cards of Indians to plug leaks of government subsidies. The Vice President said that the future of the nation is “Digital India” and we must equip ourselves to meet the aspirations of the people.

“Technology advancement should lead to online services which are free from delays and misuse. The time has come for us to go online, otherwise we will remain in line,” he was quoted as saying in an official statement. The Vice President said the government had taken up initiatives like Stand-up India, Start-up India, Digital India, Incubation, and Innovation for the benefit of unemployed youths. “We must make use of these programmes and prove that we are not job-seekers but job- givers. The world has become smart and everyone is living in LPG — liberalisation, privatisation and globalisation,” he added.

The Vice President asked the trainees to come out with out-of-box ideas, pointing out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s idea to neem-coat urea to prevent its misuse. Information Technology and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was present on the occasion.