Days before demonetisation anniversary, Delhi man gets tampered Rs 2000 note from ATM

Tampered Rs 2000 note which was dispensed by the ATM. (Twitter)

On November 8, the government of India is planning to celebrate the first anniversary of demonetisation. The Opposition, on the other hand, will observe it as a black day. In between, the common man has been left hanging, battling to use his own money. Even 12 months after demonetisation which led to a massive cash crunch in ATMs, the machines continue to trouble citizens. In a recent incident, a resident of Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh allegedly received a ‘tampered’ Rs 2,000 at noon on Monday. According to a report by The Hindu, the police said that half the currency note was plain white paper pasted to the note.

The police have already registered a case after Shadab submitted a complaint in the matter. The incident happened on Monday when Shadab went to a DCB Bank ATM around 12 PM to withdraw Rs 10,000. However, one of the notes dispensed was tampered with. “I visited the ATM near the masjid and withdrew Rs 10,000. The money dispensed comprised three Rs 2,000 notes, three Rs 500 notes, and five Rs 100 notes. One of the Rs 2,000 notes was taped using plain white paper,” he wrote in his complaint.

The Rs 2000 notes were introduced last year after the government had decided to demonetise old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said that demonetisation undertaken by the Centre last year was backed by the country’s 125 crore people, reported PTI. According to him, the move promoted cashless economy and widened tax base, besides controlling black money. Following the success of the bold step, the first anniversary of demonetisation would be celebrated on November 8 as ‘anti-blackmoney day’ across the country, he said.

As part of the country-wide celebrations, the day would also be observed in Odisha under the leadership of party’s state unit President Basant Panda, Pradhan said. Stating that 99 per cent of the banned notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denominations were back with the banks, Pradhan said it made sources of all unaccounted and illicit money clear.