Days after Mayawati supports anti-BJP front, JD (U) sees alliance hope before 2019 General elections

The process of besieging the BJP from all directions has started, says KC Tyagi. (PTI)

Following BSP chief Mayawati’s recent statement on the formation of an anti-BJP front, the JD(U) has said that a united front is more important and it would lead such a front. The party said that the process of bringing together non-BJP parties before 2019 General Elections has started, according to a report by The Indian Express.

“Our national president (Nitish Kumar) has expressed satisfaction at BSP chief Mayawati slowly reconciling to the fact that a formidable Opposition was needed to take on a strong BJP. Nitish Kumar stressed that he has long been talking about SP-BSP unity. We are contributing to efforts of uniting the Opposition as is the NCP’s Sharad Pawar. BSP leader Satish Mishra and SP chief Akhilesh met at Pawar’s dinner party on April 11 and shared pleasantries. It is a very happy sign,” JD(U) national spokesperson KC Tyagi was quoted as saying by the daily.

Tyagi also said that the process of besieging the BJP from all directions has started and several state parties have begun to realise that a resurgent BJP needs a stronger Opposition.

When the JD(U) leader was asked as to who among Nitish Kumar, Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee or any other leaders could head the broad-based alliance, he said that a united Opposition was more important, rather than questioning who would lead it.

Tyagi said that in the just concluded Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, SP, BSP and Congress polled more than 10 per cent votes than the NDA.

You may also like to watch this video

“I see no reason why the SP and the BSP cannot see eye to eye. After all, the JD(U) and the RJD shared a very bitter relationship till the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. But the first thing Nitish Kumar did after the 2014 Lok Sabha poll drubbing was to call up RJD chief Lalu Prasad to break the ice. Our Grand Alliance in Bihar broke through the hubris of the Narendra Modi-led BJP, ” he said.