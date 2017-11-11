Days after IndiGo manhandling incident, ruckus at Delhi Airport over Jet Airways Delhi-Patna flight; watch to know why it happened

A huge ruckus was witnessed at Delhi airport. (Photo from ANI video)

A huge ruckus was witnessed at Delhi airport as Jet Airways Delhi-Patna flight was brought back to the national capital on Friday night. The Delhi-Patna flight was brought back after being diverted to Varanasi. Reportedly, the flight was diverted to Varanasi due to non availability of taxi way at Patna Airport. After this flight returned to Delhi. The flight number was 9W 730. The video going viral on internet shows heated arguments between passengers and airline staff. This passengers-airline staff argument video comes days after the IndiGo incident video went viral.

Here is the video:-

#WATCH: Ruckus at #Delhi airport as Jet Airways Delhi-Patna flight was brought back to Delhi last night, after being diverted to Varanasi. pic.twitter.com/cPjPo4ZjGZ — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2017

A video of an IndiGo ground staffer at the Delhi airport manhandling a passenger had surfaced following which the airline apologised and said action was taken against the erring employee.

Also, Minister of State for Civil aviation Jayant Sinha had termed the Indigo scuffle incident as “shocking and deplorable” and said safety and security of passengers cannot be compromised on. “It is shocking and deplorable. It is very very upsetting. Passenger safety and security cannot be compromised on ,” Sinha told reporters.

A video surfaced on Tuesday showing IndiGo staff assaulting a passenger at the Delhi airport. The incident happened on October 15.

The Director General of Civil Aviation has been asked to submit an independent report on the incident.