Days after Bengaluru molestation, Delhi shamed again

Days after reports of mass molestation in Bengaluru, the similar incident has also been reported from the national capital. As per the CNN-News 18, a girl was also molested by a drunken group in Mukherjee Nagar area on the new year eve. As per the report, at least four cops were also attacked by the goons who were protecting the girl. They also vandalised police gypsey.

In the meantime, the Bengaluru police arrested four of the seven persons who were detained in connection with the sexual assault of a woman on December 31 in Kammanahalli in the city’s eastern region. Those arrested in the case include Leno, Ayyappa, Raju and Chinnu. As per the police, Ayyappa was waiting in a scooter while Leno assaulted the girl on an intervening night between Saturday and Sunday. Raju and Chinnu were also allegedly part of a group which stalked the victim and her friend. As per the report by ‘The Indian Express’, the victim, who is a student hailing from the Northeast, has given her statement.But she has not lodged a complaint with the police.

The city police took up the case on Tuesday night after a resident provided them with a CCTV footage of the incident. More arrests are likely in the case, said the police.